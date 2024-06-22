Because of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, it is already known about three stung and 19 wounded: Zelensky calls on partners to take more decisive action

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 19. the president stressed that Russian terror with guided aerial bombs should be stopped and can be stopped, but this requires strong decisions of partners so that Ukraine can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are, reports UNN.

"Russian terrorists again hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, there is interference in the residential building. Analysis of rubble continues. All necessary services are in place. As of now, it is known about 19 wounded and three dead. My condolences go out to all those who lost their relatives and friends," Zelensky said.

The president stressed that Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must be stopped and can be stopped.

We have already proved that it is possible to protect people and lives from missile terror, in particular by clearing border areas of terrorist launchers. We also need to protect them from bombs. We need this determination, " Zelensky said.

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.