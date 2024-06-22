$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88689 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98739 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187750 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232270 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142661 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368670 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181668 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149588 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197879 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Because of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, it is already known about three stung and 19 wounded: Zelensky calls on partners to take more decisive action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26287 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and 19 were injured, which prompted President Zelensky to call on partners to take more decisive actions to destroy Russian terrorists and combat aircraft.

Because of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, it is already known about three stung and 19 wounded: Zelensky calls on partners to take more decisive action

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 19. the president stressed that Russian terror with guided aerial bombs should be stopped and can be stopped, but this requires strong decisions of partners so that Ukraine can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are, reports UNN.

"Russian terrorists again hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, there is interference in the residential building. Analysis of rubble continues. All necessary services are in place. As of now, it is known about 19 wounded and three dead. My condolences go out to all those who lost their relatives and friends," Zelensky said.

The president stressed that Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must be stopped and can be stopped.

We have already proved that it is possible to protect people and lives from missile terror, in particular by clearing border areas of terrorist launchers. We also need to protect them from bombs. We need this determination, " Zelensky said.

Previously

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
