“Battlefield: The Battle of Moshchun” was included in the State Register of Monuments - Kravchenko

The State Register of Immovable Monuments includes the cultural heritage site of national importance “Battlefield: The Battle of Moshchun”, which is located in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the head of the CRMA Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, according to UNN.

“Battlefield: Battle of Moshchun“ is a cultural heritage site included in the State Register,” Kravchenko wrote.

As Kravchenko pointed out, more than two years ago, the battle for the village of Moshchun in the Gostomel community played a decisive role in the defense of the capital. There were fierce battles here. The occupiers mercilessly shelled the positions of Ukrainian defenders and the entire village. More than 80% of Moshchun's houses were destroyed.

“Despite the enemy's superior strength, Ukrainian defenders defended their positions. The price is high - 98 fallen defenders. We must always remember the Angels of Victory, to whom we owe our lives,” said the head of the CRMA.

Kravchenko reminded that Moshchun is also one of the locations in Kyiv region that is part of the Kyiv Region. Places of Memory.” This is a large-scale social project launched to never forget the terrible events of the beginning of Russian aggression. There are 9 locations in Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, and Borodyanka.

There are information steles, AR-mirrors, touch terminals, signs, and plates with QR codes leading to the augmented reality website “Places of Memory”.You can travel the entire route on your own or with a guide. Information tours have already started.

