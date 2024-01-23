"Barbaric actions must stop" - CoE Secretary General condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Burych condemned today's massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities. She said that "barbaric actions must stop," UNN reports.

"I strongly condemn Russia's latest indiscriminate attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv: these barbaric actions must stop," Pejcinovic-Burych wrote on social network X.

Recall

On January 23, Russian troops launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. There was damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Defense forces destroyed 21 of the 41 missiles launched by the Russian army.