Barbados and Marshall Islands join peace summit communique - Zelensky

Barbados and the Marshall Islands have joined the communique of the peace summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Details

"I am grateful to Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands for joining the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit. Global support for the formula for peace, and therefore for the UN Charter, which we want to restore in full force, continues to grow. Along the way, Every Voice is equally important and meaningful. We value our partners from the island states and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all countries of the world," Zelensky said in X.

The president stressed that everyone can make their own contribution.

"I look forward to working together with island states on issues that are extremely important for all of us, such as environmental and food security," he said.

"This is the fifth and sixth new signatures for the communique after the inaugural Peace Summit. We continue to work to ensure that their number grows," Zelensky summed up.

