Aurora has created and launched a unique product to raise UAH 3,000,000 for children who lost their parents during the war

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 58996 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137473 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235467 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170647 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112905 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204518 views

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 43216 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 57326 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107772 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 38683 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103423 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230670 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217940 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 5255 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103426 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157849 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156657 views
Aurora has created and launched a unique product to raise UAH 3,000,000 for children who lost their parents during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90898 views

A new charity event is being launched in the Aurora Multi-Market network to raise UAH 3 million for the purchase of school supplies and devices for children who lost their parents during the war.

From the first days of June, a new charity event starts in The Aurora Multi-Market chain. The goal is to raise 3 million hryvnias for the purchase of school supplies and devices for the wards of the Charity Foundation "Children of Heroes". For this purpose, 300 thousand unique children's sets "FUN BOX" will be sold.

Image

A happy childhood is an urgent matter. Therefore, in Aurora, summer traditionally begins with a surprise for small customers.

To do this, "Aurora" together with "Live Animations" created a unique children's set "FUN BOX". Each package contains temporary augmented reality tattoos and neon glow-in-the-dark ones. A whole collection of different designs of Summer Fan Tattoos has been created so that everyone can find a sticker to their liking. The box also includes soap bubbles, a foil balloon (more than 60 options). In addition, in some "FUN BOX" packages, customers will be lucky enough to find a certificate with a gift from the promotion's partners.

Image

"When creating " FUN BOX", we thought about how to please Little Ukrainians. After all, today childhood is not an experience of a deuce in a diary or the fact that they were not allowed to go for a walk. Now children study according to the schedule of air alarms, some have never seen their classmates live, constantly worry about their relatives, or, worst of all, lose them.

It is with this action that we want to return childhood to children, even for a moment, but add more joy and carelessness to their lives. And at the same time, help support children who lost one or both parents during the war with everything they need to learn. We will not replace the care of our own parents by even 1%, but we can still show that Ukrainians are united, empathize and help each other. And this is our strength," Roman Sivkovsky, Aurora's marketing director, shared his thoughts on the charity initiative.

"Aurora", creating" FUN BOX", pursued an important goal — to raise 3 million hryvnias for the purchase of school supplies and devices for the wards of the Charity Foundation"Children of Heroes". Therefore, all profits from the sale of children's kits will be transferred to a charitable foundation that permanently cares for children who lost one or both parents due to the Russian invasion.   

"Even in the dark times of War, education remains a light of hope for our children. Despite the circumstances, we must support children in their education, because education is not just knowledge, but the foundation on which their future is built. School supplies and gadgets are extremely necessary for our students. Thanks to this campaign, the foundation will be able to provide children who lost their homes and loved ones due to the war with the necessary resources for learning and development. Supporting the education of our children today is an investment in a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow for our entire country," said Tatiana Novitskaya, CEO of children of Heroes charity foundation.

Children's set " FUN BOX "everyone can buy in" Aurora " for only 88 UAH. to get it at a promotional price of 59 UAH, just buy other products in the store in the amount of 90 UAH or add the product of the promotion partner to the receipt. 

ImageImage

Summer inspires you to do sincere things, and thanks to Aurora, it's easy to give children joy — fun BOX packages are already waiting on the shelves.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
polandPoland

