Aurora has created and launched a unique product to raise UAH 3,000,000 for children who lost their parents during the war

From the first days of June, a new charity event starts in The Aurora Multi-Market chain. The goal is to raise 3 million hryvnias for the purchase of school supplies and devices for the wards of the Charity Foundation "Children of Heroes". For this purpose, 300 thousand unique children's sets "FUN BOX" will be sold.

A happy childhood is an urgent matter. Therefore, in Aurora, summer traditionally begins with a surprise for small customers.

To do this, "Aurora" together with "Live Animations" created a unique children's set "FUN BOX". Each package contains temporary augmented reality tattoos and neon glow-in-the-dark ones. A whole collection of different designs of Summer Fan Tattoos has been created so that everyone can find a sticker to their liking. The box also includes soap bubbles, a foil balloon (more than 60 options). In addition, in some "FUN BOX" packages, customers will be lucky enough to find a certificate with a gift from the promotion's partners.

"When creating " FUN BOX", we thought about how to please Little Ukrainians. After all, today childhood is not an experience of a deuce in a diary or the fact that they were not allowed to go for a walk. Now children study according to the schedule of air alarms, some have never seen their classmates live, constantly worry about their relatives, or, worst of all, lose them.

It is with this action that we want to return childhood to children, even for a moment, but add more joy and carelessness to their lives. And at the same time, help support children who lost one or both parents during the war with everything they need to learn. We will not replace the care of our own parents by even 1%, but we can still show that Ukrainians are united, empathize and help each other. And this is our strength," Roman Sivkovsky, Aurora's marketing director, shared his thoughts on the charity initiative.

"Aurora", creating" FUN BOX", pursued an important goal — to raise 3 million hryvnias for the purchase of school supplies and devices for the wards of the Charity Foundation"Children of Heroes". Therefore, all profits from the sale of children's kits will be transferred to a charitable foundation that permanently cares for children who lost one or both parents due to the Russian invasion.

"Even in the dark times of War, education remains a light of hope for our children. Despite the circumstances, we must support children in their education, because education is not just knowledge, but the foundation on which their future is built. School supplies and gadgets are extremely necessary for our students. Thanks to this campaign, the foundation will be able to provide children who lost their homes and loved ones due to the war with the necessary resources for learning and development. Supporting the education of our children today is an investment in a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow for our entire country," said Tatiana Novitskaya, CEO of children of Heroes charity foundation.

Children's set " FUN BOX "everyone can buy in" Aurora " for only 88 UAH. to get it at a promotional price of 59 UAH, just buy other products in the store in the amount of 90 UAH or add the product of the promotion partner to the receipt.

Summer inspires you to do sincere things, and thanks to Aurora, it's easy to give children joy — fun BOX packages are already waiting on the shelves.