Attack on Nikopol shows that Russia is using new drones with night vision cameras - RPA

Russians used a new drone with night vision cameras during an evening attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the Nikopol district administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, UNN reports .

Late in the evening, the Russians attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze UAV, and at night they shelled the village of Marhanets TG with cannon artillery. Evening UAV attack shows Russians using new drones with night vision cameras - Yevtushenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, such drones have been used at the front for a long time, but this is the first time they have been used in Nikopol district.

Recall

The Russian military attacked Nikopol with a UAV on Tuesday evening. There are damages, including power lines. At night, the occupiers also shelled the village of Marhanets community with heavy artillery. No people were injured.

