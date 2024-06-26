The issue of introducing electronic subpoenas is not yet worth it at all. Also, there are no plans to amend the laws that would provide for the introduction of electronic subpoenas at the moment.

This was stated during a briefing by people's deputy from the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

Details

When the bill was considered in the national security, defense and Intelligence Committee, we discussed all sensitive issues for several months. One of these issues was the possibility or impossibility of issuing subpoenas through some electronic means of communication. It was agreed that this was premature at the moment. This question is not worth it at all at the moment. Due to the fact that this issue was removed, we received support for this bill among all political forces, so the position of the Ministry of defense, which was announced, and the position of the committee, and the position of the Office of the president, the president at the moment there can be no electronic subpoenas Venislavsky said.

He added that there are currently no plans to amend the laws that would provide for the introduction of electronic subpoenas.

recall

The Reserve + application does not have the functionality of sending electronic subpoenas. Until the relevant legislation is adopted, such functionality will not be developed in reserve+.