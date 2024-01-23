At Ramstein, Umerov says it is critical to increase long-term military aid packages

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 38099 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106066 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134562 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133835 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174142 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170828 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178117 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167099 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148773 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

At Ramstein, Umerov says it is critical to increase long-term military aid packages

At Ramstein, Umerov says it is critical to increase long-term military aid packages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24269 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized the need to increase long-term military assistance during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues. He noted that Ukraine is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, said it is critical to increase long-term military assistance packages. According to him, Ukraine, for its part, is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry. 

Details 

In his opening remarks, Rustem Umerov expressed gratitude to all countries that support our Defense Forces, in particular in the development of coalitions of capabilities.

According to him, it is now critical to increase long-term military assistance packages to Ukraine. 

The Ministry of Defense, for its part, is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production, share our combat experience, and facilitate long-term contracts with interested companies.

Adequate supplies of equipment and ammunition, maintenance and spare parts are critical to success. But breakthroughs require innovation and significant technological progress. That is why in 2024 defense technology will be central to the agenda of the Ministry of Defense

- Rustem Umerov said.

Addendum

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized to partners the importance of not wavering in support of Ukraine during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

