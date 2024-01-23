At Ramstein, Umerov says it is critical to increase long-term military aid packages

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, said it is critical to increase long-term military assistance packages. According to him, Ukraine, for its part, is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Details

In his opening remarks, Rustem Umerov expressed gratitude to all countries that support our Defense Forces, in particular in the development of coalitions of capabilities.

According to him, it is now critical to increase long-term military assistance packages to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense, for its part, is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production, share our combat experience, and facilitate long-term contracts with interested companies.

Adequate supplies of equipment and ammunition, maintenance and spare parts are critical to success. But breakthroughs require innovation and significant technological progress. That is why in 2024 defense technology will be central to the agenda of the Ministry of Defense - Rustem Umerov said.

Addendum

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized to partners the importance of not wavering in support of Ukraine during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.