Armed Forces of Ukraine to hold training in one of Kyiv's districts to practice defending the capital

Starting February 26, military exercises will take place in Kyiv, in the Darnytskyi district. Residents of the capital are asked not to film or post the actions of the Armed Forces online. This was reported by the Darnytsia District State Administration, UNN reports.

Starting today, 26.02.2024, and for the next three days, military exercises involving units of the Kyiv Defense Forces will be held in Darnytsia district. We remind you that it is strictly forbidden to shoot and publish video and photo materials of the movement of military and equipment! - the statement said.

Details

The training will include practical exercises involving personnel, regular military equipment and weapons.

The purpose of the exercise is to increase combat capabilities during the preparation and conduct of a defense operation.

Recall

February 5 In the Obolon district of Kyiv , search operations were conducted to detect enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.