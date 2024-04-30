ukenru
April 30: International Jazz Day, Hairstyle Day

April 30: International Jazz Day, Hairstyle Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129413 views

On April 30, music lovers around the world celebrate International Jazz Day, established by UNESCO in 2011 in honor of the unique improvisational musical style with deep African roots that originated in New Orleans.

Today, on April 30, music lovers around the world can join the celebration of International Jazz Day, which was established by UNESCO in 2011, UNN reports.

A unique musical style based on improvisation that originated in the United States during the slave trade was called jazz. It has deep roots in the musical and cultural traditions of the African continent, but European music also had a significant influence on the formation of jazz.

New Orleans is considered the birthplace of jazz, and the music world owes the creation of one of the first jazz bands to cornetist Buddy Bolden.

Jazz quickly found fans all over the country - it was played on steamboats traveling along the Mississippi, in trains with touring bands, and on the radio. The 1920s in the United States are commonly called the Jazz Age, and it was then that a system of playing called swing appeared.

With the rise of rock 'n' roll in the 1960s, jazz clubs began to close and musicians lost their jobs. In an effort to improve the situation and expand the boundaries of the style, some musicians began to add elements of rock and roll to jazz, and fusion jazz was born.

People who want to impress others with their image can join the Hairstyle Day today.

This event is not so much about the hairstyle itself, but rather about exquisite hairdressers - professionals who can choose a hairstyle for a person to maximize their individuality.

Today you can also join the World Day of Mobility and Accessibility.

The difference between these two concepts is simple: Mobility is how far you can go in a given amount of time. Accessibility is what you can get to in that time.

Transport mobility provides people with more opportunities to perform basic tasks outside the home environment

Accessibility is primarily provided by telecommunications and delivery services.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle James.

According to tradition, James was the son of Joseph the Betrothed by his first wife. He was one of the closest companions of Jesus Christ.

Some time after the death of the Son of the Lord, James became the bishop of Jerusalem. He was brutally murdered by pagans.

On April 30, Yakiv, Vasyl, and Maksym celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising