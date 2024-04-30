Applications for subsidies from agricultural producers in the affected regions will be accepted from May 1 - SAFE

On May 1, 2024, the State Agrarian Register will start accepting applications for budgetary aid for farmers from regions of Ukraine affected by Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Agrarian Register and the government portal.

Details

Land subsidy for farmers from the affected regions: applications for a separate budget subsidy for farmers from the de-occupied territories and territories where military operations have ended will be accepted from May 1.

Farmers can receive 25% compensation for agricultural machinery from Ukrainian manufacturers

Funds in the amount of UAH 8 thousand per 1 hectare will be provided to agricultural producers who own or use up to 120 hectares of agricultural land - the statement reads.

It is noted that agricultural producers in certain districts of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions will be able to receive assistance.

For reference

This assistance is provided in accordance with the Procedure for the use of funds provided for in the state budget to support farms and other agricultural producers, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 918 dated 16.08.2022 (as amended by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 300 dated 15.03.2024).

Sowing season 2024: Ukrainian farmers have already sown more than 2 million hectares of grain