Apple is in talks with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18 - media

Apple is negotiating with OpenAI to use artificial intelligence technology to implement new features that will appear in the iPhone this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the agreement , OpenAI features will be integrated into iOS18, Apple's next iPhone operating system.

Despite the fact that the negotiation process began at the beginning of the year, the work between the two sides was minimal.

In addition, Apple is simultaneously negotiating with Google to license its Gemini chatbot. Negotiations on both technologies are still ongoing, and Apple has not yet made a final decision on which technology to use.

It is noted that Apple is slower to introduce generative artificial intelligence, which can generate human responses to written queries, than competitors, including Microsoft.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously stated that the company is investing "significantly" in generative artificial intelligence and will tell more about its plans to implement this technology later this year.

Recall

The US Department of Justice plans to sue Apple for violating antitrust laws by blocking access to iPhone hardware and software features.