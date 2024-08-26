Another residential building damaged in Lutsk due to Russian attack, one person injured - RMA

In Lutsk, another residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack, and one person was injured, said Yuriy Pogulyayko, head of the Volyn RMA, UNN reports.

Around 10:00 a.m., another residential building in the regional center was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Unfortunately, we have one casualty - Pogulyayko wrote on Telegram.

The rest of the information, he said, is being clarified.

"All relevant services are already on the scene. Do not distribute photos, videos or any information about the incident," the RMA chairman said.