Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Another FSB agent was preparing the occupiers' breakthrough to Pokrovsk: another FSB agent detained

Another FSB agent was preparing the occupiers' breakthrough to Pokrovsk: another FSB agent detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21444 views

The tenth member of the FSB agent network was detained in Donetsk region. He was collecting intelligence on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Pokrovsk to prepare for the occupiers' offensive operations.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another member of a large-scale FSB agent network in Donetsk region, which was neutralized in August this year. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that during the special operation, 9 Russian agents were simultaneously detained in six regions of Ukraine. They were adjusting Russian air strikes on Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, as well as Donetsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.

The tenth member of the enemy group, who was spying on the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the most difficult area of the frontline - Pokrovske, has been detained,

- the statement said.

The offender was reconnoitering the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and heavy weapons near the district center and neighboring Myrnohrad. The agent's special focus was on fortifications and firing positions of artillery, which keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control.

The defendant also monitored the routes and number of military convoys heading to reinforce the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops.

The Rashists needed the intelligence to prepare new offensive operations aimed at capturing Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, where heavy fighting was currently underway. To fulfill the enemy's task, the agent went around the frontline area and covertly recorded the location of the Defense Forces units,

- the SBU noted.

SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the suspect and detained him at his place of residence. He was a 40-year-old local resident who came to the attention of the FSB as a pro-Kremlin "commentator" in Telegram chats.During the searches, the SBU seized a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of criminal actions.

SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU exposed an adjuster who helped Russian Federation to launch missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The court sentenced the FSB agent to 15 years in prison for high treason under martial law.

