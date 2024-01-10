ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Animators, goodies and gifts: "MHP-Hromada supported the Christmas Express for children of military and veterans

Animators, goodies and gifts: "MHP-Hromada supported the Christmas Express for children of military and veterans

30% of the places were provided free of charge to military children from the communities where the Foundation operates.

From December 23 to December 31, 8 Christmas trains for children ran in Kyiv with the support of the MHP-Hromada charity fund, UNN reports.

Details

"Christmas Express is a project of Ukrzaliznytsia. In the last week of December, the train carried 1600 passengers with children. Among them were children of the military, as well as killed and wounded railroad workers. On the platform, passengers were greeted by a fabulous retro steam-powered train. An entertainment program with animators, sweets and gifts awaited them in the cars.

"30% of the places were provided free of charge to military children from the communities where the Foundation operates. In particular, from Myronivka, Kaharlyk and Baryshivka. Despite the air raid, Christmas activities and gift giving took place on schedule. We are grateful to Ukrzaliznytsia for the initiative and the opportunity to join in creating New Year and Christmas magic for children," the charity foundation said.

As a reminder, Ukrainian children received more than 50 thousand gifts from MHP-Hromada for the New Year holidays.

Help

"MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015.

Its main mission is comprehensive community development. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.  

Lilia Podolyak

Society

