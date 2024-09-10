Andriushchenko: Invaders are building a new railway line from Rostov to the TOT of Donetsk region

To reduce the passage of freight trains from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk region, the invaders are building a new railway line. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the new branch of the occupiers will stretch through the village of Boykivske (Telmanovo) in the Kalmius district of Donetsk region, and further to connect with the branch in the territory of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that part of this branch was built in the spring as a backup to the Hranitne-Mariupol track without building bridges.

Andriushchenko adds that the occupiers are currently completing the stage of approval of the documentation, so they should start construction in October . The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol suggests that the Russians will be able to build this branch within 6 to 8 months.

The risks seem clear. Overall, this is definitely bad news. No exaggeration. Given that almost a year ago, in September, we first warned about another railroad that was already fully operational and carrying military cargo, - Andriushchenko summarized.

Recall

As previously reported by Andriushchenko, occupied Mariupol is turning into a military logistics center of the Russian Federation after the opening of a new railway line. This will allow for the rapid transfer of equipment to any active frontline.