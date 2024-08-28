An ROC blogger, a school teacher and a taxi driver: SBU serves suspicion notices to three more pro-Russian agitators

Three more pro-Russian agitators, including an ROC blogger and a school teacher from Kyiv, are being sentenced, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

The SBU collected evidence against three more pro-Russian agitators who justified Russia's armed aggression and racist war crimes.

All three defendants are residents of Kyiv. Thus, a teacher of one of the capital's schools, who turned out to be an ideological supporter of the Kremlin regime, was detained.

After giving biology lessons, the teacher recorded provocative videos and participated in live tiktoks, where she spread fakes of Moscow propaganda.

In particular, she called Russia's war against Ukraine an "internal civil conflict" and justified Russia's crimes, including missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Another detainee in Kyiv was a local taxi driver who was waiting for the capture of the Ukrainian capital and praised Putin. He regularly told his passengers about this during his trips, as well as to his friends with whom he corresponded in a messenger.

Also, a former cleric of the UOC (MP), who fled Kyiv to Moscow on the eve of a full-scale war and from there publicly calls for support for the occupiers, was suspected in absentia.

We are talking about the blogger-collaborator Serhiy Komarov, who is actively "dispersing" the Kremlin's narratives about Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

To massively spread hostile propaganda, the offender uses the media resources of the Russian Orthodox Church with a total audience of over 20 million users.

The SBU-initiated examinations confirmed the facts of information and subversive activities of the three suspects.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served all three defendants suspicion notices under Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Sergiy Komarov's criminal actions are additionally qualified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Article 436 (war propaganda);

◾️ part 6 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities).

Since the defendant is hiding in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our country.