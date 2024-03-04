An explosion occurs on a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia - media

An explosion on a railway bridge occurred in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the Baza telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Baza, unidentified persons attempted to blow up a bridge pillar across the Chapayevka River on the Zirka-Chapayevsk stretch in the early morning hours of March 4.

According to the sources, the sound of the explosion was heard around 6:15 am local time. Train traffic on the bridge has been suspended. Special services are working at the scene.

Currently, the Zagorsk plan has been announced in the region.

