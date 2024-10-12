An explosion at a gas station in chechnya kills four people, including two children
A gas tank exploded at a gas station in grozny, killing four people, including two children. The fire at the site of the explosion was extinguished, but its cause is still unknown.
A large-scale explosion at a gas station in chechnya has left four dead, including two children. This was reported by the russian authorities, UNN writes.
In grozny, the capital of the chechens, a gas tank exploded at a gas station. After the explosion, the gas tank was thrown several hundred meters in the direction of a residential area by a high speed blast wave. At speed, it hit people and several cars, killing four people. Among them were two children, the russian emergency ministry reported.
The fire at the gas station was extinguished. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
It is known that an explosion occurred at a gas station near one of the colleges in grozny. Local publics note that there were repeated explosions.
