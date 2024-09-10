ukenru
Actual
An escalator is being repaired in the passage between metro stations in the center of Kyiv

An escalator is being repaired in the passage between metro stations in the center of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22453 views

From September 11 to October 22, escalator No. 4 will be overhauled in the passage between Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk metro stations. This is the first overhaul of this escalator since 2014.

Starting September 11, escalators will be repaired in turn in the passage between Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk metro stations, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 11, in the passage between Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk stations, alternate overhauls of escalators will begin," KCSA reports, citing data from Kyiv Metro.

The scheduled repairs are scheduled to begin on escalator # 4, which is working upward, and will last until approximately October 22. The last time this escalator was reportedly overhauled was in 2014.

For reference

In 2023, according to the metro, the total passenger traffic in the capital's subway reached more than 232 million. In 2022, it was 162 million. Traditionally, most trips are made by passengers of the Red Line. It is followed by the Blue Line, and the Green Line remains the least busy.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Kyiv

