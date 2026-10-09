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Atmospheric front will bring rain and cooler temperatures — weather forecast for October 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

On October 9, rain, cloudy conditions, and fog are expected in southeastern Ukraine. Daytime temperatures will range from 14–23°C.

Atmospheric front will bring rain and cooler temperatures — weather forecast for October 9

On October 9, the weather in Ukraine will be influenced by an atmospheric front from Western Europe. It will bring rain and cooler air to parts of the country. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells.

In the western regions, and during the day also in the northern and some central regions, there will be short-term rain; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

In the southeastern part, there will be fog in some places at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, at 7–12 m/s; at night in the Carpathians, and during the day in the western, northern, and central regions, gusts of up to 15 m/s are expected in some places.

The temperature will be 7–12°C above zero at night, reaching 15°C in the south of the country; 18–23°C during the day, and 14–19°C in the western, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions.

Cold front is moving toward Ukraine, but it is still too early to talk about a serious cold snap, says weather forecaster08.10.26, 14:40 • 11419 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
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