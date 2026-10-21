Anticyclone will bring warmth and mostly dry weather - weather on October 21

In Ukraine, an anticyclone will determine the weather on October 21. Warm temperatures of up to 20° are expected. It will be mostly dry, with fog in a number of regions in the morning. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On October 21, the synoptic situation will be favorable for the formation of good weather: atmospheric pressure will rise rapidly as a high-pressure field from a powerful anticyclone to the northeast spreads toward us, so dry weather will prevail. As before, a warm air mass will arrive from the southeast, providing corresponding temperatures - forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with sunny intervals.

In Ukraine, except in the west and southwest, there will be light rain in places. At night and in the morning, fog is expected in Zakarpattia, the Carpathian foothills, the southern part of the country, and most central regions.

Winds will be southeasterly and easterly at 5–10 m/s, and 7–12 m/s in the western regions.

Temperatures will be 6–11° at night, and 0–5° above zero in the Carpathians; during the day, 12–17°, reaching 20° in Zakarpattia and the south of the country.

One of Europe's most picturesque lakes has lost nearly 570 billion liters of water due to drought