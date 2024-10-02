An ambulance came under fire from cluster munitions in Kharkiv region: one person was wounded

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops fired cluster munitions near an emergency medical station. At least one person was injured. This was stated by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian shelling took place next to the emergency medical aid station , as a result of which 4 ambulances were damaged.

Kharkiv region. Shelling with cluster munitions. (...) One of the drivers was hospitalized with a mild head injury, he is being provided with the necessary assistance. - the Ministry of Health summarized.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, five people sustained shrapnel wounds, including a 14-year-old boy, as a result of an enemy attack on Dergachi .