An air raid lasted for more than 12 hours in Cherkasy region: 13 “shaheds” were shot down.
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces destroyed 13 enemy Shahed drones over Cherkasy region during a 12-hour air alert. According to RMA, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.
Air defense forces destroyed 13 enemy Shahed drones in the skies over Cherkasy region during an air alert. There were no casualties. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports .
For more than 12 hours in a row, we had threats from the air. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 13 “shaheds” within the region. There was no information about casualties or destruction of infrastructure
At the same time, he reminded that suspicious findings should be immediately reported to emergency services: 101, 102.
