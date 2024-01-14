An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. Ukrainian air force warned of Russian MiG-31K takeoff
Kyiv • UNN
A missile threat is announced in Ukraine after the takeoff of a russian MiG-31K aircraft. Air alert has been declared in all regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Missile danger throughout Ukraine. MiG-31K takeoff from Mozdok airfield