An accident with victims in the Lviv region: reverse traffic is organized on the Kyiv - Chop highway
Kyiv • UNN
The accident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway, there were no casualties; reverse traffic has been organized. Police are responding to the situation, a detour has been organized.
An accident with victims occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Didyliv in the Lviv region. This was reported by the police of the Lviv region and noted that reverse traffic was organized, reports UNN.
Two cars collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Didyliv in the direction of the capital. Unfortunately, there were no victims
Details
All necessary services are working at the scene. Initially, the traffic was completely blocked, and law enforcement officers directed traffic via detours. However, it was soon reported that reverse traffic was organized.
The police ask you to take this into account when planning your route.
Recall
On January 3, an accident involving five cars occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Zhytomyr region .
