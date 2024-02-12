An accident on the outskirts of Kyiv: a 5-kilometer traffic jam formed on the Zhytomyr highway

A 5-kilometer traffic jam has formed in Kyiv on the outskirts of the capital due to an accident. Drivers are urged to take this into account when planning a trip. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Due to the accident on the Beresteyske highway, traffic is hampered in the direction of exit from Kyiv. Please take this information into account when planning your trip! - patrol policemen warned the drivers.

According to drivers' publics, as of 20:41, a 5-kilometer traffic jam formed at the exit from Kyiv on the Zhytomyr highway.

It is noted that it was provoked by an accident on the Brest highway. According to the National Police, a truck and a car collided.