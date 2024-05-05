An accident in Poland: three people died, possibly 2 Ukrainians and a Belarusian among them

In Warsaw, 3 people were killed in a car accident, including two Ukrainians and a Belarusian. This was reported by Polska Agencja Prasowa, UNN reports.

Details

On May 3, a road tragedy occurred in the Polish capital, killing three people. According to a representative of the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office, Szymon Banna, the accident occurred in the south of the city and was caused by a BMW.

The driver of the car, who, according to Banna, violated the speed limit, lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit a tree. Unfortunately, the car caught fire as a result of the collision.

According to preliminary data, two citizens of Ukraine and one citizen of Belarus are likely among the dead.

Add

An investigation into the incident has already been initiated under a criminal article that provides for liability for unintentionally causing a fatal accident.

