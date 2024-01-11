Amid the scandal with procurement for the Armed Forces: Hrynkevych's wife resigns from Lviv Polytechnic

The wife of the odious Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is suspected of large-scale procurement schemes for the Armed Forces, resigned from her position as a lecturer at Lviv Polytechnic. The spokeswoman for Lviv Polytechnic, Natalia Pavlyshyn, told this in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports .

Details

Order No. 155-3-10. To dismiss Svitlana Hrynkevych Svitlana Stepanivna from the position of Professor of the Department of Marketing and Logistics at her own request in accordance with Article 38 of the Labor Code of Ukraine effective 11.01.2024 - the order says.

It is noted that the day before, students of Lviv Polytechnic announced a rally for the release of Svitlana Hrynkevych on January 12.

Court seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and controlled campaigns

Addendum

It is known that Svitlana Hrynkevych worked as the deputy head of the Department of Marketing and Logistics for research at Lviv Polytechnic.

According to media reports, on January 8, Svetlana wrote an application for a leave of absence at her own expense "due to family circumstances.

According to the YouControl service, Svitlana Hrynkevych is the founder of five companies, four of which are based in Lviv: Lviv Prefabricated Plant-1, Rent Estate, Vernissage 2000, and UAforlife.

The fifth company, Renaissance Style, is registered in the village of Solonka in Lviv region. Currently, Svitlana is listed in the service's registers as the head of Rent Estate and Uaforlife.

Recall

Several months ago, the Bureau opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessman's companies won 23 tenders to supply the Defense Ministry with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

Defense Ministry terminates all contracts with scandalous companies linked to Hrynkevychs - Deputy Defense Minister

Law enforcement officers found complete non-fulfillment of 6 contracts. Under at least 7 contracts, the companies supplied goods to military units in small quantities, but received state funds for full fulfillment of their obligations. It was also found that 8 contracts were executed with a delay of 3 to 5 months.

On December 9, Hrynkevych was detained for attempting to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for $500,000. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.