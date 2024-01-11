Amid the scandal with procurement for the Armed Forces: Hrynkevych's wife resigns from Lviv Polytechnic

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34689 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105842 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134260 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133630 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170787 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279319 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101328 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100922 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102856 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61165 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31604 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34689 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232582 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257974 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25336 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134260 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105281 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105319 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121515 views
Amid the scandal with procurement for the Armed Forces: Hrynkevych's wife resigns from Lviv Polytechnic

Amid the scandal with procurement for the Armed Forces: Hrynkevych's wife resigns from Lviv Polytechnic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23825 views

Svitlana Hrynkevych resigned from Lviv Polytechnic amid accusations of procurement fraud involving her husband, businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

The wife of the odious Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is suspected of large-scale procurement schemes for the Armed Forces, resigned from her position as a lecturer at Lviv Polytechnic. The spokeswoman for Lviv Polytechnic, Natalia Pavlyshyn, told this in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports .

Details

Order No. 155-3-10. To dismiss Svitlana Hrynkevych Svitlana Stepanivna from the position of Professor of the Department of Marketing and Logistics at her own request in accordance with Article 38 of the Labor Code of Ukraine effective 11.01.2024

- the order says.

It is noted that the day before, students of Lviv Polytechnic announced a rally for the release of Svitlana Hrynkevych on January 12.

Court seizes property of businessman Hrynkevych's family and controlled campaigns11.01.24, 12:28 • 20408 views

Addendum

It is known that Svitlana Hrynkevych worked as the deputy head of the Department of Marketing and Logistics for research at Lviv Polytechnic.

According to media reports, on January 8, Svetlana wrote an application for a leave of absence at her own expense "due to family circumstances.

According to the YouControl service, Svitlana Hrynkevych is the founder of five companies, four of which are based in Lviv: Lviv Prefabricated Plant-1, Rent Estate, Vernissage 2000, and UAforlife.

The fifth company, Renaissance Style, is registered in the village of Solonka in Lviv region. Currently, Svitlana is listed in the service's registers as the head of Rent Estate and Uaforlife.

Recall

Several months ago, the Bureau opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessman's companies won 23 tenders to supply the Defense Ministry with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

Defense Ministry terminates all contracts with scandalous companies linked to Hrynkevychs - Deputy Defense Minister09.01.24, 13:58 • 26659 views

Law enforcement officers found complete non-fulfillment of 6 contracts. Under at least 7 contracts, the companies supplied goods to military units in small quantities, but received state funds for full fulfillment of their obligations. It was also found that 8 contracts were executed with a delay of 3 to 5 months.

On December 9, Hrynkevych was detained for attempting to bribe  one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for $500,000. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

