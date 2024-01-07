Almost two dozen Russian war crimes in Donetsk region per day: children under the rubble and among the dead

In the Donetsk region, 18 Russian war crimes were recorded overnight. As a result of enemy shelling of civilians, children were among the dead and under the rubble, reports the police of Donetsk region, UNN reports.

Details

The occupants attacked 10 settlements in Donetsk region. They hit the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, the villages of New York and Pivnichne, and the villages of Hryshyne, Zvirove, Novoselivka Persha, and Rivne. Russians fired 8 S-300 missiles at Pokrovsk and the neighboring village of Rivne.

Two families were trapped in the rubble. The search and rescue operation has been going on for over 18 hours. So far, has recovered the bodies of two victims - a woman and a child.

9 people, including 4 children, remain under the rubble. 9 people were injured. There is also damage to residential infrastructure.

Borrell: Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes in Ukraine

The Russian invaders conducted 2 air strikes on Pivnichne with KAB-500 bombs. They killed one person and wounded another. 5 apartment buildings were damaged.

In addition, a resident of Zhelanne village was wounded in a hostile attack last night.