Almost 40 settlements suffered power outages due to weather conditions - Ministry of Energy

Consumers in Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions lost power due to adverse weather conditions. In a number of other regions, substations and household consumers lost power due to technological disruptions.

As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 35 settlements in Khmelnytsky region, 21 settlements in Odesa region, 9 settlements in Kyiv region and 2 settlements in Cherkasy region lost power.

Substations and household consumers in Chernihiv, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions were cut off from power due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored in Chernihiv and Poltava regions. In Vinnytsia region, the power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Over the past 24 hours, power company specialists restored power to 19,474 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 640 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

