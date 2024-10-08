Air strike on Kherson on October 7: number of wounded increased to 22

As a result of the Russian air strike on Kherson on October 7, 22 people were wounded. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the MVA, a man sustained mine-blast trauma and contusion as a result of a hit by 2 UXOs in Tavriyskiy district.

Another 47-year-old man went to the hospital. (...) Thus, 22 people, including two children, were injured as a result of the enemy's strike on the central district of Kherson - summarized Mrochko.

Russian airstrike on Kherson: RMA tells about the condition of the victims

He added that doctors provided the man with the necessary assistance. He will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Recall

On Monday, October 7, Russian troops conducted an air strike on Khersonusing 4 KABs. The strikes hit the coastal and northern parts of the city. More than two dozen people, including children, were injured in the attack.