Air Force warns of missile threat in 4 regions

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of a missile threat in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions, UNN reports.

Details

"Sumy, Chernihiv regions - missile danger!" the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

Before that, after 12 p.m., Suspilne TV reported that "sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy."

The Ukrainian Air Force was later warned as well: "Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions - missile danger".

Explosion reported in Odesa amid air raid alert