Air defense forces in the west destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 8 "Shaheds" at night

During the night attack of Russian troops in western Ukraine, 7 x-101/x-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles and 8 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were destroyed. This is reported by the Air Command "West" of the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"On the night of June 22, 2024, during the repelling of the Russian combined missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and mobile Fire groups of the Zapad Air Command destroyed 7 x-101/x-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles and 8 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs in their area of responsibility," the report says.

Recall

The Ukrainian military during the night attack of the Russian Federation in the skies over Ukraine destroyed 12 of the 16 enemy missiles of various types and all of the 13 enemy attack drones.