Air Defense Forces destroy an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district

During an air raid in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipro region, the Air Defense Forces shot down a russian occupier's missile. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Air Defense Forces Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Air defense was operating in Kryvyi Rih district. Our defenders shot down an enemy missile - he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih district administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih district.

Missile danger. It's loud in Kryvyi Rih district. Please take care of yourself and stay in shelters - he wrote.

Our aviation carried out 11 strikes against the enemy, and missile launchers hit 18 important enemy targets - General Staff summary