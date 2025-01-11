Air alert in Kyiv: enemy drones approach the capital

On the night of January 11, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv. It was caused by hostile drones spotted in the Kyiv region and located in the vicinity of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The air raid alert in Kyiv sounded at 01:05. Less than 20 minutes earlier, the military had spotted a strike UAV heading southwest in the north of Kyiv region.

Within 5 minutes of the alarm, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that enemy UAVs were in the airspace on the outskirts of Kyiv. That is, it was no longer just one drone.

Where the alarm was raised

As of 01:30, the air alert continues in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.