Air alert declared in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to threat of UAV attacks

An air alert has been declared in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to the threat of attack UAVs, UNN reports.

"Air raid alert in Lviv region. Go to the nearest shelter, " wrote RMA head Maxim Kozitsky.

Later, he added that there is a threat of attack drones.

The alert was also announced in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Air Force has not yet warned of a threat to the regions.