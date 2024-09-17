Air alert declared in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to threat of UAV attacks
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to the threat of attack UAVs. The head of the Lviv RMA called for people to go to shelters, although the Air Force did not warn of a threat to the regions.
An air alert has been declared in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to the threat of attack UAVs, UNN reports.
"Air raid alert in Lviv region. Go to the nearest shelter, " wrote RMA head Maxim Kozitsky.
Later, he added that there is a threat of attack drones.
The alert was also announced in Ivano-Frankivsk region.
The Air Force has not yet warned of a threat to the regions.