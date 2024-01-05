Air alert announced in Sevastopol, smoke is visible in the bay area

An air alert has been declared in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by the Russian Federation, announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Air alert in Sevastopol was announced at 10:18 am.

Smoke is visible in the area of the bays.

"The smoke in the area of Sevastopol and Streletskaya bays is the military using their service camouflage," wrote Razvozhayev.

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.