Against the backdrop of anti-European reforms: EU freezes aid to Georgia for more than 120 million euros

The European Union has frozen aid to Georgia totaling 121.3 million euros due to its “departure” from democracy. This was stated by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

According to published data, the EU has suspended the allocation of 12 million euros to Georgia from 2022, 72 million euros from 2023, and 37.3 million euros from 2024 (amounts from different years, as the allocation does not occur in the same year as the decision was made).

EU refuses to hold high-level meetings with Georgian officials

It is noted that the funds were suspended “in response to the rollback of democratic standards,” in particular after the adoption of the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” aimed at civil society and the media in Georgia.

Recall

As a reminder, in October , the head of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, signed a package of laws on “family values and protection of minors” that restrict the rights of LGBT people in the country.