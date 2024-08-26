ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120673 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202006 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155491 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112468 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 81091 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 53031 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63371 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92721 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71362 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202006 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200119 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188657 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 215362 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 203353 views
UNN Lite
08:56 AM • 23177 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150755 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 149960 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153995 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144893 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39103 views

Olena Duma, head of the ARMA, tries to cover up the failure to sell Medvedchuk's yacht by selling his watches. Former MP Mosiychuk considers this an attempt to “throw a bone” to the people and calls for an investigation into Duma's actions.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Olena Duma, is trying to hide her fiasco with the sale of the yacht of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk by selling his cheaper assets, including his watch collection. This opinion was expressed by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, writes UNN

I've been watching numerous TV channels broadcasting the news that was launched by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma. It's about the sale of Medvedchuk's collection of wristwatches, the total value of which is UAH 10.6 million. So, in my opinion, after the failure with Medvedchuk's yacht - the sale of his watches - they decided to throw a “bone” to the people

- said Ihor Mosiychuk.

He reminded that it was the fact that Elena Duma had been preparing amendments to the legislation for almost six months to sell foreign assets that caused the main delay in the sale of the Royal Romance yacht. 

“I would like to preface this by saying that the delay in the sale of ex-MP Medvedchuk's yacht by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, indicates that she acted in the interests of a pro-Russian politician... Only the investigation can establish whether she acted deliberately for selfish reasons or because, I'm sorry, she is, to put it mildly, incompetent. Only the investigation can find out. But it follows from the events themselves that she could have acted in Medvedchuk's interests,” the former MP said.

Mosiychuk emphasized that law enforcement officers should open criminal proceedings and establish whether the Duma communicated with Medvedchuk, whether she received a reward, or whether it was simply incompetence.

Recall

The Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

