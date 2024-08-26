The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Olena Duma, is trying to hide her fiasco with the sale of the yacht of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk by selling his cheaper assets, including his watch collection. This opinion was expressed by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, writes UNN.

I've been watching numerous TV channels broadcasting the news that was launched by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma. It's about the sale of Medvedchuk's collection of wristwatches, the total value of which is UAH 10.6 million. So, in my opinion, after the failure with Medvedchuk's yacht - the sale of his watches - they decided to throw a “bone” to the people - said Ihor Mosiychuk.

He reminded that it was the fact that Elena Duma had been preparing amendments to the legislation for almost six months to sell foreign assets that caused the main delay in the sale of the Royal Romance yacht.

“I would like to preface this by saying that the delay in the sale of ex-MP Medvedchuk's yacht by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, indicates that she acted in the interests of a pro-Russian politician... Only the investigation can establish whether she acted deliberately for selfish reasons or because, I'm sorry, she is, to put it mildly, incompetent. Only the investigation can find out. But it follows from the events themselves that she could have acted in Medvedchuk's interests,” the former MP said.

Mosiychuk emphasized that law enforcement officers should open criminal proceedings and establish whether the Duma communicated with Medvedchuk, whether she received a reward, or whether it was simply incompetence.

Recall

The Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.