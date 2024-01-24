ukenru
After Russia's attacks in Kharkiv more than 10 thousand houses have electricity again, 360 remain without gas - Ministry of Energy

After Russia's attacks in Kharkiv more than 10 thousand houses have electricity again, 360 remain without gas - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58106 views

In Kharkiv, power supply has been restored to over 10,000 customers, while over 360 were left without gas due to the fighting. Power engineers are working to restore power to the rest of the affected areas.

Electricity supply has been restored to more than 10,000 consumers in Kharkiv who were cut off by shelling, and more than 360 consumers in Kharkiv are without gas supply as a result of the fighting, the Ministry of Energy reported, UNN reports.

Details

"After the enemy shelling on January 23, power supply was restored to more than 10,000 consumers, while more than 700 more customers remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported on the situation in Kharkiv region.

As noted, the inspection of networks in two communities after the night attacks continues. In total, almost 16 thousand metering points remain without power in the region, the Ministry of Energy noted.

As a result of the hostilities, more than 360 consumers in Kharkiv were disconnected from gas supply, while gas supply was restored to 74 consumers in the regional center and almost 300 in the region.

Power company restored electricity supply to more than 6,000 consumers in Kharkiv, and continues to eliminate the consequences of a gas pipeline hit23.01.24, 15:23 • 28134 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

