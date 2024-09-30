After meeting with Szijjarto Sybiha says positive dynamics on Hungarian minority issue
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that Ukraine reaffirmed its commitment to the rights of the Hungarian national community. The parties noted the positive dynamics and agreed to further cooperate to reach a consensus.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine reaffirmed its commitment to the rights of the Hungarian national community and that during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, positive dynamics in this matter were noted and an agreement was reached on further cooperation to reach consensus. He said this during a press conference on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"For my part, I emphasized that Ukraine reaffirms its bilateral and international commitments to ensure the rights of persons belonging to the Hungarian national community. Mr. Minister and I noted the positive dynamics in resolving this issue and agreed on further cooperation in order to reach a consensus on all sensitive issues," Sybiha said.
