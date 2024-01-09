Afraid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive: russians strengthen defense in occupied Crimea

Recently, the russian occupation forces in Crimea have begun to intensify preparations for the defense of the peninsula. This is reported by guerrillas from the "ATESH" movement, UNN reports.

According to the guerrillas, the occupiers are seriously considering the possibility of the Ukrainian Defense Forces approaching the peninsula.

Occupants are strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridge - Humeniuk

Thus, for months, the guerrillas have been recording the occupiers' systematic efforts to prepare for the defense of Crimea. Namely:

firing points are created;

New fortifications are being built and old ones are being reinforced;

A "terror defense" is being created;

Patrols are being strengthened.

"ATES" and the Crimeans are waiting to open the internal front. No defense structures will help the occupiers. Crimea will be liberated - The guerrillas emphasize.

Crimean guerrillas handed over to the Ukrainian military the coordinates of Russian air defense units near the Crimean bridge.

