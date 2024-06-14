Acute shortage: DobroDiy Charity Exchange calls for blood donations

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14. The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, calls on those who care to join the blood donation, as it can be a lifesaver for seriously ill children, UNN reports.

During the war in Ukraine, the problem of replenishing blood banks has become particularly acute several times. At the same time, the community of donors in our country is constantly being replenished with new adherents, and regular donations have become a kind of moral obligation to fellow citizens for many people. After all, blood of different groups in Ukraine today is an extremely valuable resource, both in the combat zone and in rear cities, which should be replenished systematically - noted the Charity Marketplace.

They emphasized that medical institutions are in constant need of blood and plasma components.

However, today we are talking about something that is one of the main activities of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange. This is helping seriously ill children, so we focus on donations for our youngest heroes - children and teenagers with serious diagnoses... Join us! Your blood is not only a lifesaver in critical situations, but also a hope for young patients who fight for their lives every day. Become a blood donor today and give a chance for a healthy life to those who need it most." - DobroDiya noted.

According to them, many children with serious diagnoses need regular blood transfusions to fight cancer, anemia and other serious conditions.

In addition, blood transfusions are often critical for the survival and improvement of the quality of life of young patients. Donated blood allows children to undergo the necessary treatment and rehabilitation to help them fight diseases.

For seriously ill children, your blood can be a real lifesaver, giving them a chance for a healthy and happy future. Now that blood banks are once again experiencing an acute shortage, your help is extremely important - DobroDiya emphasized.

To become a donor, you need to visit your local blood center. You can find the addresses and contacts of such centers in your city by following the link.

Before donating, doctors advise getting plenty of rest, eating a light breakfast, and drinking plenty of water. More information and rules for preparing to donate blood can be found on the website: donor.ua

Optional

From February 24, 2022, to the end of May 2024, thanks to the joint efforts of all partners, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided various types of assistance worth more than UAH 125 million. During this time, people received help in various formats:

Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 91,030,000;

basic medical facilities - by UAH 8,320,000;



seriously ill children - by UAH 12,240,000;



recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 13,300,000;



educational and social initiatives - for UAH 430,000



The DobroDiy Charity Exchange calls on everyone who cares to join the fundraising, as a donation is a step towards a life without pain and suffering for seriously ill children, support for our defenders, and the opportunity to provide medical care to those who need it.

You can join any of the charitable projects on the official website of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange.