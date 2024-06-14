Acute shortage: DobroDiy Charity Exchange calls for blood donations

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 4076 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131351 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225653 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167361 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146562 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100347 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 39148 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 48540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99885 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225657 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213094 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213831 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69742 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99880 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155843 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154742 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158621 views
Actual
Acute shortage: DobroDiy Charity Exchange calls for blood donations

Acute shortage: DobroDiy Charity Exchange calls for blood donations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15980 views

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, calls on those who care to join the blood donation, as it can be a lifesaver for seriously ill children.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14. The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, calls on those who care to join the blood donation, as it can be a lifesaver for seriously ill children, UNN reports.

During the war in Ukraine, the problem of replenishing blood banks has become particularly acute several times. At the same time, the community of donors in our country is constantly being replenished with new adherents, and regular donations have become a kind of moral obligation to fellow citizens for many people. After all, blood of different groups in Ukraine today is an extremely valuable resource, both in the combat zone and in rear cities, which should be replenished systematically

- noted the Charity Marketplace.

They emphasized that medical institutions are in constant need of blood and plasma components.

However, today we are talking about something that is one of the main activities of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange. This is helping seriously ill children, so we focus on donations for our youngest heroes - children and teenagers with serious diagnoses... Join us! Your blood is not only a lifesaver in critical situations, but also a hope for young patients who fight for their lives every day. Become a blood donor today and give a chance for a healthy life to those who need it most." 

- DobroDiya noted.

According to them, many children with serious diagnoses need regular blood transfusions to fight cancer, anemia and other serious conditions.

Image

In addition, blood transfusions are often critical for the survival and improvement of the quality of life of young patients. Donated blood allows children to undergo the necessary treatment and rehabilitation to help them fight diseases.

For seriously ill children, your blood can be a real lifesaver, giving them a chance for a healthy and happy future. Now that blood banks are once again experiencing an acute shortage, your help is extremely important

- DobroDiya emphasized.

To become a donor, you need to visit your local blood center. You can find the addresses and contacts of such centers in your city by following the link.

Before donating, doctors advise getting plenty of rest, eating a light breakfast, and drinking plenty of water. More information and rules for preparing to donate blood can be found on the website: donor.ua

Optional

From February 24, 2022, to the end of May 2024, thanks to the joint efforts of all partners, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided various types of assistance worth more than UAH 125 million. During this time, people received help in various formats:

  • Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 91,030,000; 
  • basic medical facilities - by UAH 8,320,000; 
  • seriously ill children - by UAH 12,240,000; 
  • recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 13,300,000; 
  • educational and social initiatives - for UAH 430,000

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange calls on everyone who cares to join the fundraising, as a donation is a step towards a life without pain and suffering for seriously ill children, support for our defenders, and the opportunity to provide medical care to those who need it.

You can join any of the charitable projects on the official website of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising