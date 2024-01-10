ukenru
Accident in Kryvyi Rih: part of the city is without electricity, critical infrastructure is being switched to generators

Accident in Kryvyi Rih: part of the city is without electricity, critical infrastructure is being switched to generators

Kyiv  •  UNN

An accident has occurred in Kryvyi Rih that led to a power outage. Emergency crews are already working to restore power supply. Meanwhile, critical infrastructure has been switched to generators.

In Kryvyi Rih, part of the city was left without electricity as a result of the accident, and critical infrastructure is urgently switching to generators. This was stated by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports .

Details

According to Vilkul, there was a power accident in the city. Currently, Dovhyntsivskyi and some other districts are without electricity

Water supply is being switched to generators, there will be a temporary pressure drop. Some boiler houses are switching to generators. Emergency crews are working

- Vilkul summarized.

Addendum

Earlier , UNN reported that an explosion had occurred in Kryvyi Rih. However, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, assured that "everything is fine" in the city.

Recall

In the evening of January 10, soldiers from the Vostok military group destroyed a Russian missile in the sky over the Synelkivskyi district of the Dnipro region. In addition, during the day, the occupiers also attacked the region with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

