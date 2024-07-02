About a third of water samples from beaches do not meet the standards for microbial contamination: what is the situation in the regions

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 13940 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 18976 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 47141 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 146889 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 195156 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 121541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354727 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178370 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147863 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197041 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 11569 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 23079 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 29650 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 26947 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 9290 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 13898 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 10236 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 18934 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 27693 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 47111 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1882 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27962 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 30204 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43638 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51762 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

About a third of water samples from beaches do not meet the standards for microbial contamination: what is the situation in the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14279 views

In Ukraine, 35.2% of water samples from surface water bodies did not meet microbial contamination standards, with regional differences in beach water quality, according to the Center for Public Health.

About a third of water samples from beaches do not meet the standards for microbial contamination: what is the situation in the regions

In Ukraine, according to a study of beaches, 35.2% of samples from surface water bodies did not meet the standards for microbial contamination. The situation in the regions was reported by the Center for Public Health, UNN writes.

Details

Within official beach zones , from May 15 to June 21, it was reportedly surveyed:

  • microbiological indicators - 321 samples of water from surface water bodies, of which 113 samples (35.2%) did not meet the standards for microbial contamination according to the LPC index (lactose-positive coliforms), etc.; 1107 water samples were taken, of which 297 samples (26.8%) did not meet the standards; 
  • chemical indicators - 269 water samples from surface water bodies, of which 96 samples (35.7%) did not meet the standards; 3286 water tests were conducted, of which 639 tests (19.4%) did not meet the standards.

Water quality within beaches in the regions:

In Kyiv, 60 samples of water from surface water bodies were analyzed for microbiological and chemical parameters. In 30 samples, deviations from the standard were detected by the LPC index ("Galernyi" - 6200, "Veselka" - 70,000, "Detskyi" - 70,000, "Zolotyi" - 70,000, "Molodizhnyi" -  24,000, "Tsentralnyi" - 24,000, "Obolon Island" - 24,000, "Raiduha" - 24,000, "Chortoryi" - 24,000) and in 28 samples, deviations by chemical indicators were detected. 

In Kyiv region, deviations from the standard in terms of chemical indicators were detected at the City Beach in Pereyaslav. In addition, the following are being monitored: the Central City Beach in Bila Tserkva, and the Chaika Children's Beach in Chaiky village, Obukhiv district - both of them meet all the standards. 

In Mykolaiv region, swimming in water bodies is prohibited according to the RMA order. In Mykolaiv, deviations from the standard were found in two samples of sea water (Chaika  in Mykolaiv - 24,000) and river water (Strelka in Mykolaiv - 6,800), and in four samples of sea and river water (Chaika and Strelka beaches in Mykolaiv) for chemical indicators. 

In Odesa region as of 21.06.2024, one beach is open - "Kaleton" in Odesa. No other official beaches in Odesa region have been opened. Preparatory work is underway to organize partial access for citizens to beach areas within the Black Sea coastal protection zone.

In Odesa, 5 samples were taken in recreational areas for microbiological indicators and 5 samples for sanitary and chemical indicators. Of these , 2 samples did not meet the hygiene standards for microbiological indicators: at the control points on the beaches of the recreational area of Odesa (Arcadia beach, 10th st. of the Big Fountain; coastal zone - 5 m from the shore): LPCP index - 6200-21 000, E-coli index - 3000, enterococci index - 1900-1000. 

In Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, swimming on beaches is prohibited by RMA order, taking into account the military situation and the danger to the population.

In Volyn region, the water meets the standards on all beaches where the laboratory monitors. 

In Vinnytsia region, the water did not meet the standards for the LPC index (24,000) and chemical indicators at the beaches "Khimik", "Honty", "Tsentralnyi" on the Southern Bug River as of June 14, 2024. 

In Dnipro region beaches are not officially open. In the city of Kamianske - a beach in the embankment area - deviations were recorded in terms of the LPC index (6200) and chemical indicators. 

In Zhytomyr region, the city beach in Zvyagel on Bohuna Street on the Sluch River does not meet the standards for the LPC index (6200) and chemical indicators as of June 21. On the Uzh River in Korosten, the water does not meet the standards for the LPC index (24,000) and chemical parameters. In Zhytomyr, the water in the Teteriv River at the children's and adult beaches in Hydropark does not meet the standards - according to the LPC index of 62000, chemical indicators as of June 21.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the water meets the standards on all beaches monitored by the laboratory as of June 21. 

In Kirovohrad region, the water meets the standards at the beaches on the Syniukha River in Novoarkhangelsk village, Holovaniv district, "Gayvoronsky" in the city of Gayvoron on the Pivdennyi Buh River (as of June 14), "Svitlovodsky" in the city of Svitlovodsk on the Dnipro River (as of May 31) 

In Rivne region, the children's beach in Zdolbuniv on Staromylska Street on the Ustia River (Staromylske Reservoir) does not meet the standards for the LPC index (24,000), the beach of Obaroyiv-Invest LLC on the pond for the LPC index (13,000), the city beach in Rivne on Basiv Kut Lake for the LPC index (13,000) and chemical indicators (24,000). 

In Ternopil region in Ternopil, the city beach on the Seret River did not meet the LPC index (21,000) as of May 31. 

In Cherkasy region, the Sosnivsky-1 beach in the city of Cherkasy does not meet the norm for microbiological indicators. 

In Khmelnytsky region, not a single beach where the CCPC laboratory monitors is in compliance with the norm - either by the LPC index or by chemical indicators, or both. We are talking about the following beaches: the city beach on the Pivdennyi Buh River in Khmelnytskyi, the open water body "Lake for Bathing" on the Horyn River in Netishyn, the city beach "Levada" on the Levada reservoir in Krasyliv, the beach of the villa "Two Rivers" in the village of Velyka Slobidka, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, on the Muksha River, city beach in Iziaslav on the Goryn River, city beach in Starokostiantyniv at the confluence of the Sluch and Ikopot Rivers, city beach in Polonne on the Khomora River, city beach in Slavuta on the Bohushivka River. 

The surveys were not conducted in Kharkiv, Luhansk (due to martial law), Sumy, Poltava, Lviv regions. 

The CDC indicated that the norm of the LPC index is 5000. 

They also reminded them that rest and swimming are allowed only in specially designated and equipped places according to the decisions and notifications of regional military administrations and local governments.

"The laboratories continue to monitor and take new water samples," the CDC said.

Odesa region is preparing to open safe beaches and give business a break - Kiper15.04.24, 18:46 • 20232 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
