About a third of water samples from beaches do not meet the standards for microbial contamination: what is the situation in the regions

In Ukraine, according to a study of beaches, 35.2% of samples from surface water bodies did not meet the standards for microbial contamination. The situation in the regions was reported by the Center for Public Health, UNN writes.

Details

Within official beach zones , from May 15 to June 21, it was reportedly surveyed:

microbiological indicators - 321 samples of water from surface water bodies, of which 113 samples (35.2%) did not meet the standards for microbial contamination according to the LPC index (lactose-positive coliforms), etc.; 1107 water samples were taken, of which 297 samples (26.8%) did not meet the standards;

chemical indicators - 269 water samples from surface water bodies, of which 96 samples (35.7%) did not meet the standards; 3286 water tests were conducted, of which 639 tests (19.4%) did not meet the standards.

Water quality within beaches in the regions:

In Kyiv, 60 samples of water from surface water bodies were analyzed for microbiological and chemical parameters. In 30 samples, deviations from the standard were detected by the LPC index ("Galernyi" - 6200, "Veselka" - 70,000, "Detskyi" - 70,000, "Zolotyi" - 70,000, "Molodizhnyi" - 24,000, "Tsentralnyi" - 24,000, "Obolon Island" - 24,000, "Raiduha" - 24,000, "Chortoryi" - 24,000) and in 28 samples, deviations by chemical indicators were detected.

In Kyiv region, deviations from the standard in terms of chemical indicators were detected at the City Beach in Pereyaslav. In addition, the following are being monitored: the Central City Beach in Bila Tserkva, and the Chaika Children's Beach in Chaiky village, Obukhiv district - both of them meet all the standards.

In Mykolaiv region, swimming in water bodies is prohibited according to the RMA order. In Mykolaiv, deviations from the standard were found in two samples of sea water (Chaika in Mykolaiv - 24,000) and river water (Strelka in Mykolaiv - 6,800), and in four samples of sea and river water (Chaika and Strelka beaches in Mykolaiv) for chemical indicators.

In Odesa region as of 21.06.2024, one beach is open - "Kaleton" in Odesa. No other official beaches in Odesa region have been opened. Preparatory work is underway to organize partial access for citizens to beach areas within the Black Sea coastal protection zone.

In Odesa, 5 samples were taken in recreational areas for microbiological indicators and 5 samples for sanitary and chemical indicators. Of these , 2 samples did not meet the hygiene standards for microbiological indicators: at the control points on the beaches of the recreational area of Odesa (Arcadia beach, 10th st. of the Big Fountain; coastal zone - 5 m from the shore): LPCP index - 6200-21 000, E-coli index - 3000, enterococci index - 1900-1000.

In Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, swimming on beaches is prohibited by RMA order, taking into account the military situation and the danger to the population.

In Volyn region, the water meets the standards on all beaches where the laboratory monitors.

In Vinnytsia region, the water did not meet the standards for the LPC index (24,000) and chemical indicators at the beaches "Khimik", "Honty", "Tsentralnyi" on the Southern Bug River as of June 14, 2024.

In Dnipro region beaches are not officially open. In the city of Kamianske - a beach in the embankment area - deviations were recorded in terms of the LPC index (6200) and chemical indicators.

In Zhytomyr region, the city beach in Zvyagel on Bohuna Street on the Sluch River does not meet the standards for the LPC index (6200) and chemical indicators as of June 21. On the Uzh River in Korosten, the water does not meet the standards for the LPC index (24,000) and chemical parameters. In Zhytomyr, the water in the Teteriv River at the children's and adult beaches in Hydropark does not meet the standards - according to the LPC index of 62000, chemical indicators as of June 21.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the water meets the standards on all beaches monitored by the laboratory as of June 21.

In Kirovohrad region, the water meets the standards at the beaches on the Syniukha River in Novoarkhangelsk village, Holovaniv district, "Gayvoronsky" in the city of Gayvoron on the Pivdennyi Buh River (as of June 14), "Svitlovodsky" in the city of Svitlovodsk on the Dnipro River (as of May 31)

In Rivne region, the children's beach in Zdolbuniv on Staromylska Street on the Ustia River (Staromylske Reservoir) does not meet the standards for the LPC index (24,000), the beach of Obaroyiv-Invest LLC on the pond for the LPC index (13,000), the city beach in Rivne on Basiv Kut Lake for the LPC index (13,000) and chemical indicators (24,000).

In Ternopil region in Ternopil, the city beach on the Seret River did not meet the LPC index (21,000) as of May 31.

In Cherkasy region, the Sosnivsky-1 beach in the city of Cherkasy does not meet the norm for microbiological indicators.

In Khmelnytsky region, not a single beach where the CCPC laboratory monitors is in compliance with the norm - either by the LPC index or by chemical indicators, or both. We are talking about the following beaches: the city beach on the Pivdennyi Buh River in Khmelnytskyi, the open water body "Lake for Bathing" on the Horyn River in Netishyn, the city beach "Levada" on the Levada reservoir in Krasyliv, the beach of the villa "Two Rivers" in the village of Velyka Slobidka, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, on the Muksha River, city beach in Iziaslav on the Goryn River, city beach in Starokostiantyniv at the confluence of the Sluch and Ikopot Rivers, city beach in Polonne on the Khomora River, city beach in Slavuta on the Bohushivka River.

The surveys were not conducted in Kharkiv, Luhansk (due to martial law), Sumy, Poltava, Lviv regions.

The CDC indicated that the norm of the LPC index is 5000.

They also reminded them that rest and swimming are allowed only in specially designated and equipped places according to the decisions and notifications of regional military administrations and local governments.

"The laboratories continue to monitor and take new water samples," the CDC said.

