About 122 thousand vehicles have already been registered through Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since December 2023, about 122,000 vehicles have already been re-registered through Diia. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko said this during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.



Starting from December 20 last year, when this function was introduced by the main service center, and as of today, about 122 thousand vehicles have been re-registered through Diia. When we mention this figure, we are talking about 2 citizens - a buyer and a seller. That is, in fact, 244 thousand citizens no longer applied to service centers, but received the service online - Timchenko says.

The Deputy Minister clarified that the re-registration service is currently available only for category B vehicles and mopeds. He also noted that vehicles such as minibuses or trucks are not currently eligible for re-registration under this procedure.

"Because vehicles that can accommodate 8 passengers and a driver can still be re-registered, if there are more, they must be re-registered directly at the time of the visit to the service center," Timchenko said.

When asked about possible changes to the legislation regarding minibuses and trucks, the Deputy Interior Minister said that the ministry is working on this issue.

Recall

In the first quarter of 2024, 86.3 thousand cars were imported to Ukraine, of which 73% (63.1 thousand) were used cars and 27% (23.2 thousand) were new cars.