About 122 thousand vehicles have already been registered through Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87671 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97257 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115730 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231765 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142385 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368466 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181639 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149572 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197864 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87706 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97285 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96238 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115758 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2904 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11021 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12707 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16805 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37820 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

About 122 thousand vehicles have already been registered through Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14751 views

Since December 2023, about 122,000 Ukrainians have re-registered their cars and mopeds through the Diia app, avoiding visits to service centers.

About 122 thousand vehicles have already been registered through Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since December 2023, about 122,000 vehicles have already been re-registered through Diia. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko said this during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

Starting from December 20 last year, when this function was introduced by the main service center, and as of today, about 122 thousand vehicles have been re-registered through Diia. When we mention this figure, we are talking about 2 citizens - a buyer and a seller. That is, in fact, 244 thousand citizens no longer applied to service centers, but received the service online

- Timchenko says.

The Deputy Minister clarified that the re-registration service is currently available only for category B vehicles and mopeds. He also noted that vehicles such as minibuses or trucks are not currently eligible for re-registration under this procedure.

"Because vehicles that can accommodate 8 passengers and a driver can still be re-registered, if there are more, they must be re-registered directly at the time of the visit to the service center," Timchenko said.

When asked about possible changes to the legislation regarding minibuses and trucks, the Deputy Interior Minister said that the ministry is working on this issue.

Recall

In the first quarter of 2024, 86.3 thousand cars were imported to Ukraine, of which 73% (63.1 thousand) were used cars and 27% (23.2 thousand) were new cars.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyTechnologies
