A year of work in the face of difficult challenges: DobroDiy Charity Marketplace summarizes the results of 2023

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, has summarized the results of 2023. This year was a year of difficult challenges for the Exchange, but against all odds, the philanthropists continued their activities, UNN writes.

"We have officially said goodbye to 2023, turned over the calendar and are ready to meet the challenges of the Year of the Dragon. After analyzing the activities of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange over the past year, we came to the conclusion that we worked to exhaustion, but the results justified themselves.

Of course, if we take into account only dry statistics, our working year 2023 showed much more modest figures compared to the previous year. For various reasons, we have fewer donors, and the amount of the average charitable contribution has also decreased.

Nevertheless, it was a year of tireless work and permanent crisis management. And you remember that real diamonds are formed only under enormous pressure. Therefore, every hryvnia from the fund last year was invested in helping those in need and doing good deeds," says Lolita Kuzina, Chairman of the Board of the Exchange.

In 2023, we received assistance in various formats:

- The Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 29,600,000.

- basic medical facilities - by UAH 2,600,000.

- seriously ill children - for UAH 5,500,000.

- recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 700,000.

- educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430,000.

These are just numbers, but they are backed by hundreds of successfully implemented cases, DobroDiyia emphasizes.

The exchange promises to publish detailed reports on each of its areas of work once a week in January. You can follow them on Facebook using the hashtag #reportofgood2023.

"Against the backdrop of the terribly stressful first days of 2024 in Ukraine, we realize that there will be a lot of work this year. So we need your support more than ever. You can join the current collection by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects",," the representatives of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange appealed to all concerned citizens.