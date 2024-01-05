A year of work in the face of difficult challenges: DobroDiy Charity Marketplace summarizes the results of 2023

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32117 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105628 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133998 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133445 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279192 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178110 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167090 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44248 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101157 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100751 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102683 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60057 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 32117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279192 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247287 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232465 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257858 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24443 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133998 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105205 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105247 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121449 views
A year of work in the face of difficult challenges: DobroDiy Charity Marketplace summarizes the results of 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22212 views

DobroDiy Charity Exchange summarizes the results of 2023

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, has summarized the results of 2023. This year was a year of difficult challenges for the Exchange, but against all odds, the philanthropists continued their activities, UNN writes.

"We have officially said goodbye to 2023, turned over the calendar and are ready to meet the challenges of the Year of the Dragon. After analyzing the activities of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange over the past year, we came to the conclusion that we worked to exhaustion, but the results justified themselves.

Of course, if we take into account only dry statistics, our working year 2023 showed much more modest figures compared to the previous year. For various reasons, we have fewer donors, and the amount of the average charitable contribution has also decreased.

Nevertheless, it was a year of tireless work and permanent crisis management. And you remember that real diamonds are formed only under enormous pressure. Therefore, every hryvnia from the fund last year was invested in helping those in need and doing good deeds," says Lolita Kuzina, Chairman of the Board of the Exchange.

In 2023, we received assistance in various formats:

- The Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 29,600,000.

- basic medical facilities - by UAH 2,600,000.

- seriously ill children - for UAH 5,500,000.

- recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 700,000.

- educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430,000.

These are just numbers, but they are backed by hundreds of successfully implemented cases, DobroDiyia emphasizes.

Image

The exchange promises to publish detailed reports on each of its areas of work once a week in January. You can follow them on Facebook using the hashtag #reportofgood2023.

"Against the backdrop of the terribly stressful first days of 2024 in Ukraine, we realize that there will be a lot of work this year. So we need your support more than ever. You can join the current collection by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects",," the representatives of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange appealed to all concerned citizens.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

