A woman died after falling into a 17-meter well in the Odessa region

In the Odessa region, a woman fell into a well 17 meters deep, she died, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Information that on the territory of one of the households in the village of Zherebkovo, Podolsk district, a woman fell into a well, rescuers received today at 07:25 in the morning and arrived at the scene.

"With the help of a rope, the body of a woman born in 1959 was removed from a well 17 m deep and handed over to the police and ambulance," the State Emergency Service noted.

The cause of death is being determined.

