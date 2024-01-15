A week for active actions: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for January 15 - 21

In the period from 15 to 21 January to many of us stars portend good opportunities for the realization of the planned. Professional astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko told about the features of the coming week especially for readers UNN.

"This week will bring big changes in world politics. It will be influenced by the conjunction of the Sun and Pluto in Capricorn, which will occur on January 20. And on January 21, these two planets in conjunction will cross the sign of Aquarius. We are on the cusp of great change. But since this conjunction will be in square to Jupiter, these big changes may involve conflicts between world leaders. Also this week, Mercury will be in trigon with Jupiter in the earth signs of Capricorn and Taurus. This aspect will bring everyone success in negotiations, business meetings, and public speaking. Special success awaits in learning and passing exams. Tense aspect of Venus and Neptune will give difficulties in love relationships", - said the astrologer.

January 19-21 are days of increased tension. There may be tense situations in the horoscope of Ukraine on January 17-20 due to the passage of transiting Mars through natal Uranus, which can lead to dangers.

ARIES

This week will be very successful, especially in work. You can successfully change your job, get a great career offer, get to a new level. Good income is also waiting for you in the financial sphere. But be careful with adventurous activities. This period is not suitable for large investments and capital investments. Try not to make mistakes caused by your negative emotions.

TAURUS

You are in a time of great opportunities and fortunate changes. It is this week that stunning offers may come to you. Especially possible trips abroad or work with foreigners. It is a good time for self-education and self-development. Success awaits you in your studies. But try not to be stubborn, which can be very harmful to you and lead to serious mistakes.

TWINS

The week will bring you a large number of interesting events. Boldly implement all the most daring plans, but rely on logical judgments. You will also enjoy great success in your career. In no case you should not break the law now. In relationships, be careful with your jealousy.

RAKI

Great success awaits you in partnerships. You can get special support in your marriage. It is now that you need to rely not only on yourself, but be able to accept help and support from other people. Continue to be diplomatic and intelligent in all important matters in order to achieve what you want. Long trips and interesting travels are possible this week. Do not forget to engage in self-education.

LIONS

It is a great week for realization of everything you have planned. Be brave, be active and you will get a great result. You should approach everything quite responsibly, especially your own health. In love, the week can be quite intense. Do not be too trusting.

GIRLS

A great period for all creative endeavors as well as for sports achievements. This week is also good for rest. So make the most of it in order to gain strength and reboot, to have wonderful experiences. In love, incredible luck and great opportunities await you. But by the end of the week, try to avoid scandals with your loved ones. You need to be selective in new acquaintances.

LIBRA



This week will bring many good opportunities. But you should plan everything and take any work responsibly. Success will be both in domestic matters and business matters. It is a good time to start repairing, buying household appliances or real estate. And also you will be able to resolve all domestic conflicts.

SCORPIONS

This week will be very active and will bring a lot of positive emotions. It is a good time to start realizing your plans and ideas. You will be able to successfully conduct business meetings and negotiations, business trips are possible. This is a good period for work in information areas. But there may be difficulties in the financial sphere. In studies, students will have great opportunities to pass exams. In love you will also be successful, and for couples in love there are opportunities to build a beautiful and long-lasting relationship.

SAGITTARIANS

This week will be very active. Expect good luck in business and business spheres. It is now that you will have opportunities to set high goals for yourself and achieve them. It is also a good period to find your hobby, to engage in art. At the same time you will have a lot of household chores. Avoid stubbornness and rash actions.

CAPRICORNS

This week is one of the strongest of the year and will bring significant changes in your life. You will need to prioritize and set the right goals for yourself to achieve. It is at this time that interesting opportunities may come to you, which it is important not to miss. You will be able to feel more support from the people around you, especially those of high social status. But you should remember that excessive ambition can lead to big problems. It is a good time to buy a car.

AQUARIANS

For you, the most important events will take place in your inner world. There will be a big reassessment of values, and your views on yourself and your life may change. Pay more attention to your inner world, otherwise your dissatisfaction with yourself may lead to problems. Act carefully, having planned everything thoroughly. Financially this week can be quite successful.

FISH

This week will be very eventful, you will be required to take real and active actions. But, at the same time, you should treat everything quite soberly and planned. Then you will be able to realize everything you have planned. Boldly start any projects. Be confident in your abilities. Financially you will feel great. The only thing to avoid is excessive ambition.